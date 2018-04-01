Petrol price gets increased in Delhi from last months average Rs. 72.45 up to Rs 73.73 while diesel’s price has been increased to 18 paise per litre. It is the highest since September 14, 2014 when rates had hit Rs 76.06 and of Diesel being highest ever at Rs 64.58 with the previous high of Rs 64.22 on Feb 7.

The price of petrol today has increased from last month’s average of Rs. 72.45 up to Rs 73.73 calling out the government to cut excise tax rates. According to reports, a price notification says that the petrol price has been raised while diesel’s price has been increased to 18 paise per litre. It is the highest hike since September 14, 2014, when rates had hit Rs 76.06 and of Diesel being highest ever at Rs 64.58 with the previous high of Rs 64.22 on Feb 7.

Arun Jaitley had raised excise duty nine times between November 2014 and January 2016 to boost the financial sector as oil prices went down, however, he cut the tax once by Ras 2 per little in October 2017.

Subsequently, the centre also asked the states to reduce VAT, but only four states that include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh implemented the call, as per reports in a leading daily. Last year, the central government had cut excise duty by Rs 2 per litre in October 2017, when petrol price reached Rs 70.88 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs. 59.14. After reduction in excise duty, diesel prices came down to Rs 56.89 per litre and petrol to Rs 68.38 per litre on October 4, 2017.

Moreover, the October 2017 excise duty cost the government Rs 26,000 crore in annual revenue and about Rs 13,000 crore during the remaining part of the current fiscal year. State-owned oil companies- Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation- in June last year dumped the 15-year-old trend of revising rates on the 1st and 16th of every month adopting a daily price revision system to instantly reflect changes in cost.

Meanwhile, to combat the ever-rising levels of air pollution in Delhi, petrol pumps have started supplying upgraded quality of fuel from Sunday. According to latest reports, the petrol pumps have switched from BS-IV grade fuels to ultra-clean Bharat Stage VI grade fuel (both petrol and diesel). This has listed Delhi to be the first city to supply ultra-clean fuel in India. However, it has been reported that other major cities will also switch to cleaner BS-VI grade fuel from January 1, 2019. And by the end of April 2020, the rest of the country will be covered.

