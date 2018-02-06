Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was critical of state governments for failing to comply with the Centre's orders of cutting down the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol. He further said that only four states and one union territory have reduced tha taxes. Interestingly, BJP rules in 19 states of the country and the statement given by the minister have left the public perplexed.

After petrol and diesel prices sky-rocketed to never seen before levels on Monday, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan blamed state governments for not cutting down on Value Added Tax (VAT) and said that the Central government has done its bit. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader went on to say that only four states and one union territory have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel while others are refusing to comply. Interestingly, BJP rules in 19 states of the country and the statement given by the minister have left the public perplexed.

Petrol price reached a four-year high in Delhi on Monday after it touched Rs 73.31 per litre while diesel price was at its all-time high of Rs 64.14 per litre. Explaining the astronomical prices of petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan said that although the Centre reduced the excise duty by Rs 2 on both petrol and diesel, the reluctance of state governments to cut down on taxes is proving catalytic in the rising prices.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the petroleum minister said that only four states and one union territory have complied with the orders of the Centre to cut local sales tax or VAT. However, he did not name the states. His response has resulted in an uproar among people who are questioning the understanding between the Centre and BJP led governments in 19 states of the country.