The Centre on Thursday brought a much-needed relief to the common citizens by reducing Rs 2.50 on petrol-diesel prices. Following the announcement by Finance Minister about reducing the petrol prices, the Maharashtra government also gave an additional relief of Rs 2.50 on petrol prices. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for reducing Rs 2.50 per litre on both diesel and petrol. Fadnavis added that the Maharashtra Government also decided to give additional relief of ₹2.5 per litre on petrol to give the total benefit of Rs 5 per litre in the state. This will give huge relief to common citizens.

A while ago, addressing a press conference, FM Jaitley said that the Centre is writing to the state governments that as the central government is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel, they also do the same. He added that the excise duty to be reduced by Rs.1.50 and Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) will absorb Rs 1. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol.

Jaitley also spoke on the economy and said that several macroeconomic data is indicating stable measures. The first quarterly results have shown an 8.2% growth. Inflation is still moderate less than 4%. Speaking on the excise duty, Jaitley said that Rs 10,500 crore will be the impact of excise duty cut this year.

