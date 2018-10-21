DPDA president Nischal Singhania argued that people in Delhi have abandoned petrol pumps in the national capital in favour of the ones in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It should be noted that Manohar Lal Khattar and Yogi Adityanath governments have reduced VAT on fuel prices and hence, consumers are finding the prices comparatively cheaper in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Petrol pumps in Delhi to be shut tomorrow in protest against AAP govt's refusal to cut VAT on fuel prices

All the 400 petrol and CNG pumps in Delhi will remain shut on Monday due to protests against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) refusal to slash the VAT on fuel prices. While making the announcement, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said that the fuel pumps will remain closed from 6 am on Monday till 5 am on Tuesday. The 23-hour shutdown will prove to be a massive setback for Delhiites as all the commute services are expected to hit hampered by the strike.

DPDA president Nischal Singhania argued that people in Delhi have abandoned petrol pumps in the national capital in favour of the ones in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It should be noted that Manohar Lal Khattar and Yogi Adityanath governments have reduced VAT on fuel prices and hence, consumers are finding the prices comparatively cheaper in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Delhi: All 400 petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units to be shut from 6 am tomorrow to 5 am on Tue in protest against Delhi govt’s refusal to reduce Value Added Tax on diesel & petrol in the national capital.Protest has been called by Delhi Petrol Dealers Association pic.twitter.com/hRgYPV7nSU — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

While speaking to the media after making the announcement of the shutdown, the DPDA chief said that the Central government had slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. He continued saying that after the Centre’s cut, several states, including Delhi’s neighbours Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, followed suit and slashed VAT on fuel.

He then slammed the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for refusing to cut down VAT which has resulted in the further surge in fuel prices and consequently, a sharp decline in consumers. Singhania claimed that due to the rise in prices, there has been a drop of 50-60% in diesel and a 25% decline in petrol sales in Delhi.

Making an appeal to Arvind Kejriwal, Singhania in a statement said, “DPDA urges the Delhi government to immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and encourage commuters to buy euro VI fuel and save the livelihood of employees and owners of petrol pumps of Delhi and also save state’s revenue loss.”

Petrol on Sunday was being sold at Rs 81.74 per litre while diesel was priced at Rs 75.19 litre.

