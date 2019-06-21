Supreme Court has denied the petition to allow deemed universities and private colleges to fill vacant seats in PG Medical and Dental courses. Petition was filed by Education Promotion Society of India and was represented by Senior Advocate Maninder Singh

Supreme court has denied allowing Deemed universities and private colleges to fill as many as 603 vacant seats in PG Medical and Dental courses by extending the schedule of counselling. Earlier the top court had said that the question was not whether it has the power to do it but whether it should allow the deemed universities and colleges to fill up their vacant seats by making an exception to the set schedule set of admissions.

A vacation bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant dismissed the plea by the Senior advocate Maninder Singh who appeared for the Education Promotion Society of India., a registered group of over 1300 educational institutions of the country, seeking to extend the counselling for admission on vacant seats.

Earlier, the supreme court has asked DGHS(Directorate General of Health Services) to make a clear stand on extending the counselling date for admissions on vacant seats in the Deemed and Private Universities.

Court had also asked the central government on June 12, to find out an amicable solution to the problem to which the central government had replied that it could not find any solution to the problem as directed by it.

Private Colleges and Deemed Universities have claimed that they have around 1000 vacant seats in post their postgraduate medical courses and if the vacancy counselling is extended then all these seats could be filled by them.

The petitioner had said in court that there will be benefits of extending vacancy round to medical and dental colleges in order to fill vacant seats for this academic year.

The last date of counselling for PG medical courses was on 31 May, 2019

