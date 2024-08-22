Pharma Company Blast: Explosion Claims 17 Lives; High-Level Inquiry Ordered As PM Modi Announces Relief

A devastating explosion rocked the Escientia pharmaceutical company located in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The tragic incident occurred when workers at the factory attempted to contain a solvent leak, resulting in a catastrophic blast that claimed 17 lives and left at least 35 others injured.

What happened?

The incident took place at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), situated approximately 25 kilometers from Visakhapatnam. According to State Home Minister V. Anitha, the explosion was triggered when workers tried to stop a leak of Methy Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE), a highly flammable solvent. She detailed the sequence of events, explaining, “A solvent – MTBE – had leaked, and the workers tried to plug the leak. Gas formed and spread from the third floor to the lower floors of the building. Before the leak could be plugged, it fell on the electrical panel, and a fire broke out leading to a blast.”

The severity of the blast has left the region in shock, with many families grieving the loss of their loved ones. The injured workers were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, where they are currently receiving treatment. The condition of some patients remains critical, with medical teams working tirelessly to save lives.

Response from authorities

Minister Anitha, who was in Vijayawada for a review meeting at the time of the incident, promptly rushed to the accident site upon receiving the news. She revealed that both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan responded swiftly, directing her to oversee the situation. She also announced that a high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident and determine whether there was any negligence on the part of the company’s management. “A high-level inquiry has already been ordered to find out the cause of the accident and whether there was any negligence on the part of the management,” she confirmed.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and announced financial relief for the victims’ families. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalli. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon,” Modi stated. He further announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PMRF) for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 21, 2024

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on Thursday, where he will first stop at Medicover Hospital in Venkojipalem to interact with the injured patients. Among the hospitalized, seven individuals are receiving treatment at this facility, with the condition of two of them reported as critical. Following his hospital visit, Naidu will proceed to the Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited site to assess the situation firsthand and meet with the affected families.

Also read: 14 Dies In Reactor Explosion In Andhra Pradesh, President Droupadi Murmu Offers Condolences