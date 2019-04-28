Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections 2019: 9 states to go for polls, Giriraj Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dimple Yadav among key contestants: Tomorrow's polling would decide the fate of 943 candidates who are in the fray. Among these nine states, voting would also take place in 41 Assembly seats of Odisha.

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in the country would witness polling for 72 parliamentary seats across nine states. The voting is scheduled to start at 7 am which would continue till 5 pm. The aggressive campaign for the fourth phase ended on Saturday with political parties trying their best to woo voters. Tomorrow’s polling would decide the fate of 943 candidates who are in the fray. Among these nine states, voting would also take place in 41 Assembly seats of Odisha.

The fourth phase would witness polling in Maharashtra (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), Rajasthan (13), West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Here is the complete list of Lok Sabha seats going to poll on Monday

Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nandurbar, Palghar, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Shirdi, Shirur, Maval, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central

Uttar Pradesh: Jhansi, Hamirpur, Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Misrikh, Etawah, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Kannauj, Jalaun

Rajasthan: Ajmer, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Jalore, Pali, Banswara, Jhalawar-Baran, Barmer, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Kota, Jodhpur

West Bengal: Krishnanagar, Baharampur, Bardhaman Purba, Ranaghat, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Birbhum, Bolpur

Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Mandla, Chhindwara, Balaghat

Odisha: Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak

Bihar: Begusarai, Darbhanga, Munger, Ujiarpur, Samastipur

Jharkhand: Chatra, Palamu, Lohardaga

Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag (Kulgam district)

The 12.79 crore voters in the fourth phase would elect 72 MPs. The key contestants include Union Minister Giriraj Singh, BJP vice president SS Ahluwalia, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Kanhaiya Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora and Dimple Yadav.

Political observers have predicted direct fight between the ruling BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress and SP-BSP. The saffron party had bagged 56 seats out of 72 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In 2014, the BJP had swept 12 seats out of these 13 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav had won Kannauj seat. The SP-BSP has fielded Dimple from the same seat.

All eyes would be on Begusarai seat where Kanhaiya Kumar Kumar is debuting on the CPI (M) ticket against Tanweer Hassan of Congress and sitting BJP parliamentarian Giriraj Singh. Begusarai is expected to witness a triangular contest.

For Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, polling would be held only in Kulgam district due to security reasons. The seat spreads to four districts comprising Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian. In the third phase, Anantnag district went to polls and registered less than 15 per cent turnout. The Election Commission had announced to conduct polls for Anantnag in three phases.

