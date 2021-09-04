Highlighting the significance of building India’s Hydrogen economy, Sanjay Aggarwal President, PHDCCI said, “The summit is very timely and important to the country in building India’s Hydrogen economy, it’s policies and a roadmap for future”.

Over 100 stakeholders and panelists on Friday presented their views on ‘Powering India’s Hydrogen Ecosystem’ in the International Climate Summit 2021, organised by PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industry’s Environment Committee in partnership with Invest India, supported by iTEN Media, NITI Aayog, Ministry Of Science and Technology, Ministry Of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

One of the keynote speakers of the summit, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman & MD, Reliance Industries Limited said in his inaugural address, “The government of India is planning to build a neutral green hydrogen ecosystem in the country, The 111 target has achieved several goals till now.”

Cristian Valdes Carter, Director, Innovation Norway India said that India was the best suited country to produce hydrogen from renewable energy like solar and wind.

Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS, Ministry of Earth Sciences stated that in the past 75 years, India had a headway and was now in a position that the rest of the world had started looking up to it.

“We will also have to increase the use of renewable energy in electricity generation. Use of clean energy in transport: use of Fossil, coal have to be reduced,” said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MOS for Consumer Affairs.