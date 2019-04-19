The Allahabad High Court has asked the Congress party to reply within 10 days on the PIL filed against its Nyay scheme and fixed the next hearing on May 23. The scheme, which finds mention in the Congress poll manifesto, seeks to provide job guarantee, revive economy and change the economic condition of the poor.

PIL filed in Allahabad High Court against Congress’ Nyay scheme, next hearing on May 13

The Allahabad High Court on Friday issued notice to the Congress party while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against its NYAY scheme which seeks to provide Rs 72,000 to the poorest households in the country if it comes to power. The court has asked Congress to reply within 10 days and fixed the next hearing on May 23. The ambitious Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) scheme, which finds mention in the Congress poll manifesto, seeks to provide job guarantee, revive economy and change economic condition of the poor.

Addressing a poll rally on Friday, party president Rahul Gandhi said that Nyay will help revive the economy and create jobs, which he said was badly hit due to demonetisation and GST. He also said that the scheme was formulated after consultations within the party. All the economists of the Congress party had deliberated on the amount that the Congress government can give to the poor if it comes to power, and all of them agreed on Rs 72,000, he said. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving false promise to provide Rs 15 lakh to people in the 2014 general elections, and said that his party would certainly give what it has promised. The scheme will cost Rs 3.26 lakh crore to the national exchequer. Congress said that it will not burden the middle class with tax for implementation of the Nyay scheme.

Next hearing fixed for May 13 in the PIL filed in Allahabad High Court against 'NYAY' scheme mentioned in Congress manifesto; court has issued a notice to Indian National Congress seeking a reply within 10 days. https://t.co/mGjOijYhSI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2019

BJP has described the Nyay scheme as a recipe for scam. It said the scheme’s design is in itself flawed which could lead to another scam. The scheme will be impossible to implement as there’s no official data on income and salary levels of the targeted population, it claimed. Even from the perspective of financial prudence, the scheme is a disaster, it said. Explaining the demerits of the scheme, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in an interview that the total direct benefit transfers that centre and states are giving is more than what Congress has promised. Also, taxes have to be increased to raise the required resources to fund the scheme.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More