PIL seeking entry of women into Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah filed in Delhi High Court: A PIL was filed in Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking the entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, reports said. The women students who have filed the plea asking the court to issue directions to the Centre and other concerned authorities had visited the Nizamuddin Dargah a few days ago. But they were allowed the enter the main shrine. The court has fixed the matter for hearing next week.

This comes months after Supreme Court on September 28 allowed the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple. There have been massive protests in Kerala since then in support of centuries-old tradition. Various right-wing organisations including the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Singh are against the entry of women into the Lord Ayyappaa temple, saying that temple tradition should be respected with regard to the entry of women to the shrine.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government and the BJP have been at loggerheads over the entry of women into Sabarimala temple as the matter has turned political between outfits with contrasting ideologies. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

