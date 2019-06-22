Pilatus aircraft deal: The Central Bureau of Investigation had begun a probe after it was found that fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari' Offset India Solutions (Private) Ltd allegedly received 7,50,000 Swiss Francs from the Pilatus company in 2010.

Pilatus aircraft deal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered cases against unknown officials of Indian Air Force (IAF) and Ministry of Defence (MoD), arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Ltd on charges of irregularities and corruption, reports said on Saturday. The CBI is investigating into the alleged kickbacks to the tune of Rs 339 crore in the procurement of 75 Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) purchase in 2009. The CBI had begun a probe after it was found that Bhandari’ Offset India Solutions (Private) Ltd allegedly received 7,50,000 Swiss Francs from the Pilatus company in 2010.

The IAF’s request for buying additional 38 Pilatus PC-7 Mark II trainer jets from Switzerland for Rs 1,450 crore and maintenance transfer of technology (MToT) pact was put on hold after the scandal involving Sanjay Bhandari came to light in 2016. The NDA-I government had resumed negotiations with Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus after the company paid a penalty of around 1 million Swiss Francs imposed on it for making payoffs to absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. In January 2018, the MoD also suspended all business dealings with Bhandari’s Offset India Solutions (Private) Ltd for six months for its alleged involvement in money laundering and violation of the Official Secrets Ac Act (OSA).

Sanjay Bhandari is also being probed in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra’s alleged London properties case. The CBI suspects, Bhandari received a huge amount of money as kickbacks in the Swiss Pilatus deal and routed it through shell companies and bought benami properties in London on behalf of Vadra.

Bhandari landed in soup after income tax officials seized classified documents related to defence deals and plans during a raid on his premises in April 2016. The Delhi Police also registered an FIR under the OSA case against Bhandari in October 2016.

In November 2015, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had taken the delivery of the 75th PC-7 BTA from Switzerland as part of the Rs 4,0000 crore deal signed in 2012. The IAF received the first aircraft in February 2013 and the delivery of 75 jets was completed in 42 months.

