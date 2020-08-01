As Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot, makes the move of shifting MLAs of his camp, again, to Jaisalmer accusing the BJP of attempting to horse-trade and topple his government, the MLAs of Pilot's rebel camp have refused to attend Assembly Session on August 14, CLP meeting citing 'respect', amid brewing politics in Rajasthan and continued infighting between the two camps in INC.

Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, reached Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday.

They were earlier lodged at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Gehlot said that MLAs were shifted to keep them away from external pressure.

“Our MLAs who were lodged here (Jaipur) for many days, were being harassed mentally. We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away. Earlier, our MLAs were promised money. What will happen to the country when such a type of horse-trading is going on,” he said.

It is being reported that rebel MLAs of the Pilot camp may not join for the Assembly Session or the Congress Legislature Party meeting until FIRs against them are still pending, they’ve maintained.

“We’re fighting for respect”, echoed voices from the camp, which has refused reports on a BJP merger.

Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.

The politics, however, continues to simmer. While Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is now reported to have joined the Gehlot camp in Jaisalmer, has taken a dig at the BJP invoking former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s stance against the illegal practice of horse-trading to fall duly-elected governments, BJP state President, Satish Poonia, has also raised suspicions on Congress unity and the need to lodge MLAs away from scrutiny if CM Gehlot was sure they were not on sale.

Poonia also pressed Congress to provide concrete evidence in the charges levelled against the BJP for horse-trading MLAs and toppling constitutionally mandated governments.

In another development, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group has decided to move the High Court in the leaked audio tape case to request voice sample of arrested middle-man Sanjay Jain for evidential purposes. The Congress, in the case, has accused BJP Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of collaborating with rebel Congress MLAs and the aforesaid middleman in conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government. Congress claims their conversation has been well-recorded in the leaked audio-tapes case, while the BJP has accused it back of misusing state-power for personal agendas.

MLAs were lodged at Jaipur’s Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.

