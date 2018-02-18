Three lawyers have filed three separate Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in Supreme Court seeking a clear direction from the Central government regarding the population control measures in the country. The apex court is likely to entertain all three petitions filed by the lawyers next week. The pleas say India is facing negative effects of the rapidly growing population in the country in face of unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, global warming, poor health, pollution. Two months back, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had banned all advertisements related to condoms between 10 PM and 6 AM on television.

In a bid to control rapidly growing population in the country, three lawyers have filed three separate Pubilc Interest Litigations (PILs) in the Supreme Court. The petitions seek a clear direction from the Central government to ensure strict population control measures by implementing a two-child policy and reward-punishment to those who don’t follow the regulations. The Supreme Court is likely to entertain all three petitions next week. The petitions filed by the advocates Anuj Saxena, Prathvi Raj Chauhan and Priya Sharma says India is facing negative effects of the rapidly growing population in the country in face of unemployment, poverty, illiteracy, global warming, poor health, pollution.

So, there is an urgent need to control the population. As per the pleas, India’s population is likely to surpass the 1.5 billion mark by 2022. The pleas said, ” Direct the respondents (Centre) to formulate policies with a vision to encourage and/or reward the family who is adhering to two child policy, and punish appropriately, who are in non-compliance of the same.” This is not the first time that any lawyer or activist has moved to the Supreme Court seeking government’s direction on the population control. Earlier, on February 12, activist Anupam Bajpai had also moved the apex court by saying that rapidly growing population is constraining pressure on the country’s limited natural resources and causing continuous degradation.

The PIL also claimed that “According to the Census 1951, India’s population was around 361 million but it has mounted to 1.21 billion as per the 2011 Census. Due to the population explosion, the country’s youth are driving towards the unemployment as India has 65% population under 35. If we believe the latest statistics, India population is equivalent to 17.74% of the total world population and India is the 2nd most populous country in the world after China. Two months back, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had banned all advertisements related to condoms between 10 PM and 6 AM on television. The government said such early exposure is indecent and unhealthy for children and any failure will attract action as per provisions of the rules.