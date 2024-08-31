Pine Division Heroes Applauded After Conquering Pin Parvati Valley Trek

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, Kharga Corps General Officer Commanding (GoC), welcomed the expedition team of Pine Division Warriors at Ambala Cantonment on their successful completion of ‘Beyond The Horizon’ a trekking expedition to Pin Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate 78th Independence Day.

At the Kharga War Memorial ‘Vijay Smarak’ on Saturday, GoC congratulated the team for their glorious achievement, representing the true spirit of the Kharga Corps and promoting the spirit of adventure and inclusiveness in the border areas, an official release said.

Led by Major Puneet Kumar, the 15-member expedition team began their expedition from Mud (3699 m) and trekked through the Pin Parvati Valley, touching Pin Pass (5320 m), Mantalai (4106 m), Odi Thatch (3754 m), Kheer Ganga (3099 m) and Manikaran (5318 m), it said.

The team completed the arduous expedition within a short time of nine days, negotiating a distance of over 100 km of high-altitude terrain under challenging weather conditions, demonstrating remarkable resilience, teamwork and determination of the Indian Army soldiers, the release said.

Along the expedition, the team also interacted with the veterans residing in remote areas to honour them for their services and to draw inspiration from their powerful stories of courage and resilience while serving for the motherland.

Also Read: NIA Launches Major Crackdown On CPI (Maoist) In Bihar, Seizing Digital Devices, Documents, And Ammunition

The expedition aimed at promoting adventure & inclusiveness of the border areas, symbolised the ‘Spirit of Adventure of the Indian Army, strength of the Indian Soldier & its commitment to establish contact with its veterans, Veer Naris and the widows of the soldiers, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)