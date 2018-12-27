Pipli misdemeanour case: Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha today held a candle march against the state minister Pradeep Maharathy, who sparked a controversy with his statement in the Pipli misdemeanour case. Thousands of state BJP women workers and supporters held a candle march and raised their voice against Pradeep Maharathy.

Pipli misdemeanour case: BJP Mahila Morch on Thursday held a candle march against the Odisha minister Pradeep Maharathy, who had said the controversial statement in the Pipli misdemeanour case. Thousands of state BJP women workers and supporters held a candle march and raised their voice against Pradeep Maharathy.

Not only the saffron party workers, Congress workers also protested outside the minister’s residence and hurl tomatoes and onions at Pradeep Maharathy. The reports suggest that the state police arrested around 40 activists of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress today. Bhubaneswar assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Singh told media that the as a preventive measure as they arrested the women protesters who had assembled outside the minister’s house.

“We will continue the agitation till the minister is expelled from the ministry,” Odisha Mahila Congress chief Sumitra Jena said. Maharathy’s comment has hurt the sentiment of women, she added.

According to the reports, CM Naveen Patnaik is upset with Maharathy and may ask for his resignation. As he always maintained a tough stand when it comes to women’s respect and dignity.

A 19-year-old girl was found unconscious and semi- naked in a paddy field in Pipli on November 28, 2011.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More