Piyush Goyal spoke at length on semi-high speed trains, holistic vision of BJP when it comes to planning schemes for the people, BJP's pro-people manifesto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's valuable inputs on party policies

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in an exclusive interview at ITV network conclave said the country will soon have semi-high trains. He said the semi-high speed train was a set that was designed extraordinarily. Citing Vandhe Bharat, Goyal said it was a successful vision, given the fact that it has been running successfully for the past two months with all its journeys packed with passengers.

Further, thanking people for the success for Vande Bharat, Goyal said he was happy to see people pouring out their support to BJP’s discovery. The train operates five days a week and so far people have positively responded, added Goyal. He said people have accepted it in a true sense which has further encouraged BJP, labours and engineers to upgrade the train operations in India. With the approval of 40 more trains, the country will see at about 130 Vande Bharat, said Goyal. He added that the multi-dimensional route train that connects almost all parts of the country is an economically viable model.

On railway cleanliness, Goyal said the ministry has planned to make railway stations as clean as the airports. He suggested rail Drishti app and said people can also monitor its government’s work through the Drishti app. On technological facilities in trains, the Railway minister said at least 1600 stations are availing free wi-fi along with the provision of LEDs. He added that the ministry is planning to install Wi-fi and LEDs at 6,400 more stations.

Ahead of the general elections, BJP is certainly looking to pitch itself as a strong party, and the union minister too didn’t want to let this opportunity to go in vain. Taking a jibe at the Congress, Goyal said BJP doesn’t make false promises, unlike promises whose delays always last for an infinite period. He said the Congress was so laidback that it made people wait for another 10 to 15 years to complete their unfinished projects and unfulfilled promises.

#IndiaNext: Union Minister @PiyushGoyal at #IndiaNextConclave says soon sanitary pad vending machines will be set up at railway stations, women will get it for only Rs 1.@Inkhabar @BJP4Delhi @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/wGLUCkn7ri — NewsX (@NewsX) May 3, 2019

The Union Railway Minister said BJP economy-related issues so well that India was swiftly emerging as the fastest growing economy, inflation was being taken care of. He said the BJP economic model focused on growth and that all the schemes presented by the party in its manifesto were minutely discussed with the Prime Minister. Everything the party does or plans has a holistic vision, added Goyal.

He claimed that the BJP will be winning with a 2/3 majority in this general election and mocked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for claiming to field weak candidates. He said nobody would brag about fielding weak candidates that too during general elections. Goyal said the Congress was running out of support as neither Mamata Banerjee nor Mayawati had anything positive to say about the party. Taking on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Goyal said he would choose his words wisely and focus on criticizing the Prime Minister. He said Rahul feared if he said anything against communists, the Wayanad seat will go out of his hands.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App