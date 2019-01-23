Days before the interim Budget is scheduled to be presented, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given temporary charge of the Finance Ministry. The development has come after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left for United States for a medical check-up earlier this month. He has not yet returned.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Shri Arun Jaitley, Minister; the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan press release said.

Last year in May, when Arun Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant, Piyush Goyal was given the temporary charge.

