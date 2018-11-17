Piyush Goyal heckled: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal faced protests by railways employees at a function in Lucknow on Friday evening. A tense situation prevailed when someone from the protesting employees hurled a flower pot towards the railway minister. However, the office of Piyush Goyal has denied any such protest had taken place in Lucknow.

Piyush Goyal heckled: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal faced protests by railways employees at a function in Lucknow on Friday evening. A tense situation prevailed when someone from the protesting employees hurled a flower pot towards the railway minister. Reports said that the event descended into a chaos when the Union Minister criticized the railway employees, saying that Union of the Railway Employees was misguiding them and was leading the youth on the wrong path. The protestors raised slogans against Goyal and said the minister’s speech was not satisfactory.

The minister suffered minor injuries allegedly and subsequently left the event. His personal security guard, who escorted him to his vehicle amid chaos, was also injured in the scuffle. However, the office of Piyush Goyal has denied any such protest had taken place in Lucknow.

In an explanatory tweet, the minister’s office said certain news reports regarding the attack on Piyush Goyal are not true and there was no attack on him or his car at the event of Northern Railway Men’s Union in Lucknow.

The railway employees were reportedly anguished over the issues of restoring the old pension scheme and regularisation of the service of the apprentices. The minister in the Modi government was speaking at 70th AGM of Northern Railway Men’s Union, in Lucknow. Earlier on Friday, Piyush Goyal met Uttar Pradesh Governor Shri Ram Naik at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

