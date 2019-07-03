Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in the Parliament today rebutting Sonia Gandhi's claims of the corporatisation of Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli said not a single coach was made under Congress regime, and it was only after BJP took the reins in 2014, 1422 coaches were added

Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had slammed BJP for the corporatisation of Rae Bareli Modern Coach Factory (MCF) during zero hour in the Parliament. In response, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today attacked the Congress saying despite the coach factory at Rae Bareli being announced in 2008, not a single coach was made till 2014 and added that 1,422 coaches were made last year under BJP’s supervision.

Goyal hitting back at Congress said that double standards of the Congress were on display in the House yesterday and today as well. Congress didn’t do corporatisation but privatisation, he added.

He said the then finance minister in his 2004-05 speech had mentioned that disinvestment and privatisation are useful economic tools. Though Congress ministers had raised objections to Goyal’s remarks.

Gandhi on Tuesday said that the government decided to corporatise six railway production units and the Modern Coach Factory was one of them. Slamming the move to corporatise Railways’ production unit, she had accused the government of selling the country’s assets to private players at a throwaway price. The issue was raised by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during question hour.

Gandhi had said that those who didn’t understand the real meaning of corporatisation, should know that it was the first step towards privatisation. They were selling the country’s assets to a handful of private hours at a throwaway price and would leave thousands unemployed, she added.

Admitting to the corporatisation of Railways, Goyal said the government was moving towards corporatisation of its production units, including Rae Bareli Modern Coach Factory and added that the move will offer employment, bring investments and ensure growth. Though he reiterated that despite the inclusion of corporates, the government will stay as the majority stakeholder. Responding to the charges by Gandhi, he said the charge by the Congress showed the grand old party’s double standards.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App