As the Modi government is completing 4 years in power at the Centre, Union Railway and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday while speaking at the India News Manch said that the government is moving forward while aiming at its objective. Hitting out at the previous regime, Piyush Goyal said that when Modi government took over, the country's economy was in poor condition.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday while speaking at the India News Manch on the completion of 4 years of the Modi government said that when the BJP government took over in 2014, there were a lot of challenges. “The growth rate was around 4.5% and the overall condition of the economy was very poor as the real picture of country’s financial condition was not in public domain.” Speaking on bringing all items under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Piyush Goyal said that this issue has been considered in GST meetings that every item should be under the GST and discussions are being held.

Speaking about Railways, Piyush Goyal said that the government is working on eliminating unmanned crossing. The focus is on clearing the backlog in terms of replacing poor tracks, completing previous projects which were announced during previous regime time. The Union Railway Minister also mentioned that the railways have seen unprecedented investment in past 4 years.

During the interaction on Modi government’s 4-year performance, Piyush Goyal was asked about why there is not single slab tax system in GST, responding to this, the Union Minister said that it will not be fair if those who are not financially sound and those who are rich should pay the amount of tax.

Amid the growing concern over the rising fuel prices in the country, Piyush Goyal said that discussion and meetings are being held on finding a solution on if fuel prices increase in future, then how can its burden should not be passed on the consumer and also there is no loss to the government in terms of tax and revenue. Team Modi is a divisive government and is trying to bring a change.

Shedding light on the current economic condition, Piyush Goyal said that it is much better than from what it was. In for years of the Modi government it has presented good governance, has tried to pass on the benefits to the poor and marginalised people in the society.

On rising fuel prices, Piyush Goyal said that the government is monitoring the situation and thinking of a long-term solution to the issue of fuel prices. He also said that the government is moving forward aiming its objective.

