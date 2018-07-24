Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday claimed that after the Modi government came into power in 2014, the amount of money deposited by Indians in Swiss National Bank has reduced by 80% between 2014-17. While addressing the Parliament, Interim FM Piyush Goyal quoted the data released by Swiss National Bank and said that loans and deposits of individual Indians in the bank has been decreased by 34.5% in 2017 as compared to 2016.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday claimed that after the Modi government came into power in 2014, the amount of money deposited by Indians in Swiss National Bank has reduced by 80% between 2014-17. While addressing the Parliament, Interim FM Piyush Goyal quoted the data released by Swiss National Bank and said that loans and deposits of individual Indians in the bank has been decreased by 34.5% in 2017 as compared to 2016. His statement in the parliament has come as a reply to a number of news reports claiming that Swiss Bank’s annual statistics showed the increase of 50% in its total liabilities towards India in 2016-17.

Earlier in June, a report by the news agency PTI reported that the money deposited by Indians in the Swiss banks rose by 50% to 7,000 crore in the year 2017. Following the reports, both Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal denied the facts and dubbed the reports as misleading.

Piyush Goyal asserted that the news reports have misinterpreted the data released by Swiss Bank. He said that the data released by the bank also includes the non-deposit liabilities, the business of Swiss branches in India, Inter bank transactions and fiduciary liability. He said that it has assumed that the assets held by Indians Residents in Switzerland are undeclared. However, the BIS data shows non-Bank loans and constituting individual and corporate deposits used as Black money haven in past and exclude interbank transactions fell by 34.5%deposits in 2017.

A couple of months back too, Goyal said that not all the money deposited by Indians cannot be termed as black money and assured that those who will be found involved in the illegal deposition of funds will have to face strict actions.

In a Facebook post, Arun Jaitley said that all deposits made by Indian cannot be termed illegal citing the same reasons presented by Piyush Goyal in the parliament today.

