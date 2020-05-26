Union Minister Piyush Goyal has slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for accusing Centre of providing only 30-40 trains to ferry migrants to their home states, instead of 80 trains.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray and said the entire system of Maharashtra government has failed and it is unfortunate to blame the Central government and claim that an insufficient number of trains was provided to the state. The Minister dismissed the accusation levelled by Thackeray-led government that Railways was only providing 30-40 trains when it demanded 80 trains to ferry migrant workers to their home states, stating that Uddhav Thackeray government failed to bring passengers for the scheduled 65 trains.

“The Maharashtra government’s accusation of getting 30-40 trains on demand of 80 trains, is completely wrong. The situation was that the Maharashtra government could not bring passengers for the scheduled 65 trains. The entire system has collapsed. And it is unfortunate to accuse the central government of anything,” Goyal tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Attacking the Maharashtra government further he said that the “state government needs to work hard and bring things under control soon”.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier taken to Facebook and claimed that only 35 to 40 trains were being provided against the Maharashtra government’s demand for an average of 80 trains daily. He said the number of trains from the state may rise if the Railways helps the government.



On Monday, Goyal stated that the Indian Railways is notifying only 41 Shramik special trains for Maharashtra despite being prepared to run 125 trains. The Minister had said that the Maharashtra government has provided a list of only 46 trains, out of which five are to West Bengal and Odisha, which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan.

“Where is the list for 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2 am, received a list of only 46 trains of which five are to West Bengal and Odisha which cannot operate due to cyclone Amphan. We are notifying only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125!!!” Goyal tweeted.

