Ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, the country has released 30 Indians from the jail as a goodwill gesture on Monday, August 13. Reports said that these 30 Indian prisoners who had been released include 27 fishermen. Among those who were released by Pakistan on Monday includes Indian National Gajanand Sharma, who had been imprisoned at Central jail Lahore for past 36 years, released by Pakistan today. His relative who had come to receive him at Attari-Wagah border thanked the central government and called Gajanand Sharma’s release a gift for the entire nation.

A report in the PTI quoted a report submitted before the country’s Supreme Court in July highlighted that over 470 Indians, including 418 fisherman, are detained in Pakistan’s jail. The fishermen who were decided to be released were first shifted to Cantt Railway Station from Karachi’s Malir jail. From there the prisoners were taken to Lahore and handed over to Indian border officials at Wagah border.

Following the fact that there is a minimal or no clear boundary present at the maritime border in the Arabian seam a number of fishermen cross the border in negligence as they don’t have boats quipped with perfect technology to track their position. It leads to a arrest of a number of fishermen at the borders of India and Pakistan. Coming to the slow legal procedures, most of them end up in jail for several months.

In the past few years, a number of non-governmental organisation have raised the issue of these fishermen being arrested in both the countries. These organisations have been continuously forcing the governments in both the countries to take a necessary action into the matter and release the arrested fishermen as soon as possible.

