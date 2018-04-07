A Non-schedule Russian flight ABG 8772 made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport. Sources have reported that flight was carrying 344 passengers, which made a safe emergency. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot and other flights have been delayed. The Russian flight was carrying 344 passengers and all passengers are safe, says IGI airport official.

Sources have reported that the international flight carrying 344 passengers made an emergency landing because of a technical fault in its engine. IGI officials have reportedly said that the plane landed at runway no 11 and all passengers made a safe landing. Information was received at Police Station IGI Airport from CISF control room at 05:22PM regarding the emergency landing of flight no. ABG 8772.

(Developing story. Updating…)

