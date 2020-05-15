After PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, lockdown 4.0 to be introduced from May 18 with different rules. The main focus of the lockdown will be normalcy in the ground. Reports reveal that the first segment where relaxation will be allowed is public transport— on ground and skies. Reports suggest that local buses with a limited capacity will be allowed in non-hotspot zones. Autos and taxis will also be given permission with restrictions on the number of passengers. All these will be allowed in the districts which come under non-containment zones.

Reports also reveal that the government is also planning to open the skies for domestic work in the next week. The train services have already begun. Interstate travel might also get opened on lockdown 4.0 fo the people who have passes. Moreover, permission for home delivery of all types of goods will also be allowed instead of just essentials. Further, the state will also be given permission to define their hotspots.

Further, the state will also be taking important steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in red zones. Reports suggest that no activity will be seen in hotspot zones. Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, might extend the lockdown. Reports reveal that the state government doesn’t want to open offices and inter-district movement but relaxations will be given in orange and green zones.

Gujarat, which has reported second-highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra, has 9,268 people suffering from virus and 2,08,537 people in quarantine. Relaxations to be given in orange and green zones, but lockdown might get extended in hotspot zones. Other states, which have given suggestions for opening up many sectors are Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Reports also reveal that lockdown might be continued in eastern states like Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand due to the return of migrant workers.

