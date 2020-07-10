Member of Parliament (MP) Vijay Sai Reddy, chief Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YRSCP) and Incharge for Northern Andhra Pradesh, planted Scaevola taccada saplings at Vishakhapatnam beach, which are known to have medicinal properties and are also handy in stopping soil erosion.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief and Incharge for North Andhra MP Vijay Sai Reddy has planted Saplings in the beautiful Visakhapatnam beach. Along with minister Avanthi Srinivas, Party leaders and higher officials He planted Scaevola taccada saplings also known as Naupaka which have medicinal values and can reduce the temperature in the city and they are useful for stopping sea erosion also. On this occasion, Sai Reddy told us,” After becoming CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a message that 25 crores saplings should be planted across the state”.

The green cover in the state will be like in Kerala. once there are more trees temperature will be reduced automatically and oxygen levels will be improved. people get healthier in a green atmosphere. When the cancer patients are increased we want to minimise the effect of Ultraviolet rays so we plant such plants across the state. we plant these Naupaka plants in a scientific manner and take care for ten years. the beautiful beach view won’t be disturbed and these trees are going to be an eye feast for the tourists in the coming days. we plan to plant more than two crore saplings in the city of destiny Visakhapatnam.’

Recognising the services of Vijay Sai Reddy, the CM of Andhra has given the North Andhra’s party responsibilities again So He accelerated his developmental work in the port city, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam. He says Visakhapatnam is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. there are only one and two such cities on the globe. Since it’s on the side of the Bay of Bengal, we need to grow trees to save the globe and cities like Visakhapatnam.

Vijay Sai supports trusts which render great services in Visakhapatnam like Pragathi Bharati and asking others to become volunteers to serve. In the time of corona crisis, Most of the time He stays in Visakhapatnam to serve the people of three districts of North Andhra since they are far away from state capital.

