UP Plastic Ban: Just a few weeks after Maharashtra government banned the use of plastic in the state, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will be welcoming the plastic ban from July 15. The order of banning the plastic was reportedly issued by the UP government on Friday morning. Under the following directive, the shopkeepers will be banned from using plastic bags. The plastic ban in Uttar Pradesh was welcomed by its people as they added that the following directive will help the city be cleaner and greener.

Commenting on the new directive, CM Adityanth urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to support the plastic ban in the state. he further urged the people to avoid the use of polythene and plastic after July 15.

As per the new directive, the first time offenders will be fined Rs 5000, second-time offenders will be fined Rs 10,000. while all those will be caught violating the law for the third time will be facing a fine of Rs 25,000 along with a prison time of three months.

The complete ban on plastic comes after the UP Government had banned the manufacturing, use, and sale of plastic in the state. The government had allotted three months time to the industries to dispose of the manufactured plastic items.

The following directive by the UP Government comes after Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic from June 23. while the plastic still remains ban in the state, the lobbying by e-commerce giants has earned them a credit period of 3 months. As per reports, Mumbai has given nod to e-commerce giants to use in plastic packaging. The order was published on July 3.

