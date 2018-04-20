The 12 member committee set up in December 2017, in order to frame guidelines describing the occasion on which the national anthem should be played or sung, the panel suggested that it should be played when the national flag is brought out on parade, after the President's address to the country on All India Radio (AIR), on the arrival of the Governor at the formal state functions and not before the screening of cinema halls.

The controversial playing of the national anthem in cinema halls is again in news, the inter-ministerial committee to constitute the guidelines “describing and occasions on which the national anthem is to be played or sung”, is likely to come up that the movie halls should not play the national anthem before the screening of a film. Set up in December 2017, the 12 member panel was given 6 months to come up with afresh guidelines on playing of the national anthem in cinema halls.

Understanding the backdrop of the controversy, on November 30, in 2016, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra along with Amitava Roy mandated that the national anthem be played before screening of every film in every theatre across the country in order to “love and respect for the motherland is reflected when one shows respect to the National Anthem as well as to the National Flag.” The Supreme Court’s order created many debates in the country with people protesting and film societies demanding revocation of the order.

The committee is likely to suggest that national anthem should be played before the national flag is brought out on parade, after the President’s address to the nation on All India Radio (AIR), on the arrival of Governor at formal ceremonies, during morning prepares in schools. Earlier, the Narendra Modi government constituted a committee after the apex court’s bench, in October last year stating “cannot be forced to carry patriotism on their sleeves” and it cannot be assumed that if a person does not stand up for the national anthem, he or she is “less patriotic”. Headed by Special Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Brij Raj Sharma among others, the panel was mandated to recommend if needed, “observance of proper decorum when the national anthem is played or sung”.

