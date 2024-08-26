Plumber Detained For Kidnapping Four-Year-Old Girl In Delhi

The team employed local informers and scrutinized CCTV footage from the surrounding area to track down the suspect. Their efforts led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused, a resident of Begum Vihar, Begumpur.

In a swift operation, Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old plumber from Begumpur for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old girl from the Rohini district’s Bharat Vihar area.

The incident occurred on August 24, 2024, when the young girl was abducted while playing in the street.

The police received a PCR call reporting the kidnapping and immediately registered a case at PS Begumpur under Section 137(2) BNS. Given the sensitivity of the case, a special investigation team was quickly assembled to ensure the safe recovery of the child.

The team employed local informers and scrutinized CCTV footage from the surrounding area to track down the suspect. Their efforts led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused, a resident of Begum Vihar, Begumpur. The kidnapped girl, was rescued safely within four hours of the incident.

The accused, who works as a plumber and whitewasher, is currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

(With ANI Inputs)

