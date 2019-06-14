PM Narendra Modi at Bishkek SCO Summit: In Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'pull-aside' meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Narendra Modi at Bishkek SCO Summit: Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has been a permanent member of the summit for two years and it has given a positive contribution in all activities of the organisation. India has continued engagements to enhance the SCO’s role and credibility on the international stage, the PM added. Highlighting the negative impact of radicalisation on society, Modi urged world leaders to stop the spread of fanaticism among the youths. He said during his trip to Sri Lanka, he visited the St. Anthony’s shrine where he witnessed the ugly face of terrorism that takes the lives of innocents.

Without naming Pakistan or any other country, the prime minister said all humanitarian powers should come forward together to tackle the danger of terrorism and the countries that provide encouragement, support, and finances to terrorism must be held accountable.

