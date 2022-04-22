British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to hold in-depth talks about the UK and India’s strategic defense, diplomatic, and economic partnership. The goal of this meeting is to strengthen close relationships and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, increasing security cooperation is a priority.

As per recent updates, Johnson has arrived Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend a ceremonial reception which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi.

Boris Johnson is on a two-day visit to India which started on Thursday with his arrival in Gujarat.

However, on Thursday he met Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who went to receive Boris at the airport.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will also meet with UK Prime Minister David Cameron. At roughly 1 p.m. today. The two parties will issue a joint press statement at Hyderabad House.

According to a statement from the British High Commission, Johnson will use his visit to push forward with the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which began earlier this year and are expected to improve UK total trade by up to 28 billion pounds annually if a deal with India is reached by 2035 and improve revenues by up to 3 billion pounds across the UK.