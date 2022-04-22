British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to hold in-depth talks about the UK and India’s strategic defense, diplomatic, and economic partnership. The goal of this meeting is to strengthen close relationships and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, increasing security cooperation is a priority.
As per recent updates, Johnson has arrived Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend a ceremonial reception which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi.
Boris Johnson is on a two-day visit to India which started on Thursday with his arrival in Gujarat.
However, on Thursday he met Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who went to receive Boris at the airport.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will also meet with UK Prime Minister David Cameron. At roughly 1 p.m. today. The two parties will issue a joint press statement at Hyderabad House.
According to a statement from the British High Commission, Johnson will use his visit to push forward with the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which began earlier this year and are expected to improve UK total trade by up to 28 billion pounds annually if a deal with India is reached by 2035 and improve revenues by up to 3 billion pounds across the UK.
Live Updates
Joint statement from Hyderabad House
We have had wonderful talks today & have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times: British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi
Boris: Filled with optimism on years ahead
"Since last year, the threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further, therefore it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free", British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi.
Boris Johnson stated that he is the 1st Prime Minister to visit Gujarat to strengthen the relationship and partnership between India and Britain. The discussion aimed 10-year roadmap for India-UK ties.
Modi and Johnson discussed Afghanistan
The unrest in Afghanistan and growing terrorism issues has also been discussed between PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson
PM Modi stated that the two have reviewed the previous reforms
PM Modi states that the two have reviewed the reforms between UK and India along with the free trade agreement and vision 2035. UK will help in Made in India project giving more scope to MSME and startup schemes.
Meeting at Hyderabad house begins
PM Modi discussion with PM Boris Johnson begins in Delhi's Hyderabad House
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson hold talks at Delhi's Hyderabad House— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/AlMBrLLB1f
Boris Johnson tweet ahead his meeting with PM Modi
"From climate change to energy security to defense, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states"- UK PM Boris Johnson
Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2022
From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states.
Boris Johnson welcomed by PM Modi
Boris Johnson receives a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He is now enroute Mahatama Gandhi Samadhi
#WATCH | "Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," UK PM Boris Johnson said in Delhi pic.twitter.com/f7tuRbFGKj— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022