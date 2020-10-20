PM Modi addressed the nation and said lockdown may have ended but the virus is still there. Modi added that govt is creating a plan to ensure that every citizen gets Covid vaccine. PM further requested everyone to follow Covid protocols amid festivities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and shared a message with the citizens at 6 pm on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to not let their guard down against coronavirus. PM Modi urged citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and appealed to them with folded hands. “I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives,” says PM. “All countries are working on a war-footing for making COVID19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available,” he further added.

“India has a facility of more than 90 lakh beds for COVID19 patients. There are 12,000 quarantine centres, around 2000 Corona testing labs. Number of tests will cross 10 Crores soon. In our fight against COVID, rise in the number of tests has been our strength” said PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” PM Modi tweeted earlier, appealing everyone to join him.

Talking of India’s Covid second wave chances PM said “Recently, we saw many photos & videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn’t right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember – whether it is America or Europe, cases declined & then there was sudden spike.” In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the people of the country have covered a long journey from Janta Curfew in March in the fight against COVID-19. “Most of us are committed to our responsibilities and moving out of our homes to do our duties. In the times of festivals, streets are seeing increased activity. But we have to remember that lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away. The situation that we have reached in seven-eight months should not be allowed to impacted adversely,” he said.

Recently, we saw many photos & videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn't right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember – whether it is America or Europe, cases declined & then there was sudden spike: PM

In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but #COVID19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He cautioned that carelessness can impact the country’s fight against the pandemic. “We are moving ahead after coming out of a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our speed, impact our joys. Fulfilling responsibilities and following caution, if these go together, only then will the joys of life be protected,” he said. He referred to India having the highest number of recovered COVID-19 patients.

“Today, the recovery rate in the country is good. The fatality rate is low. 5,500 people out of every 10 Lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US & Brazil this figure is around 25,000” said the Prime Minister. Cautioning the citizens in this festive season, Modi remarked markets are bright again but we all need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID19 still persists. “With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate” added Modi.

He lauded the healthcare professionals and said that they are steadfast in their duty to serve the people. “Our healthcare professionals are working on the motto of `Seva Paramo Dharma’ (Service is the highest virtue). We should not let our guard drop in these crucial times. This is the time not to believe that coronavirus has gone away or think that there is no danger from it,” he said