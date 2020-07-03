Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh on Friday morning to review the situation on the ground at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. Sources had earlier informed about CDS Rawat’s visit to Leh today. General Rawat’s visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Ladakh being rescheduled.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.

