Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-Covid world.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone with President of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on 2 July 2020. Prime Minister warmly congratulated President Putin on the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.

Prime Minister recalled the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on 24 June 2020, as a symbol of abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Russia.

The leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the Covid-19 global pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

Also Read: Deadline for tax-saving investments for FY20 extended till July 31

Also Read: MP cabinet expansion: 28 ministers join Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s team

They agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral Summit to be held in India later this year. Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral Summit.

President Putin thanked the Prime Minister for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres.

Also Read: Congress slams Centre for asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate Delhi accommodation

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App