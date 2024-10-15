‘PM GatiShakti Enhancing Efficiency In Infrastructure Planning’, Says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, unveiled the district-level implementation of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for 27 aspirational districts across India, coinciding with the initiative’s third anniversary on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal emphasized that GatiShakti is a highly intelligent tool for infrastructure planning and announced that the District Master Plan will be expanded to over 750 districts nationwide within the next 18 months.

He also introduced the ‘Guidelines for Preparing City Logistics Plans for Indian Cities,’ which aim to help cities customize their logistics strategies to align with local goals and characteristics.

During his address, Goyal highlighted that the National Master Plan serves as a faster, more efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality instrument for India’s pursuit of world-class infrastructure. He noted that speed and resilience are now hallmarks of the country, which is gaining global recognition for delivering modern, high-quality infrastructure projects on time, backed by future-oriented planning and effective implementation.

Goyal predicted that the tool would eventually be adopted by other countries for their own infrastructure planning. He stressed that integrating geospatial and advanced technologies into the PM GatiShakti Master Plan is a significant step toward transforming India’s connectivity landscape. He assured that all data within the GatiShakti platform is validated, thoroughly checked, and periodically updated.

Applauding the BISAG-N team for their contributions, Goyal described PM GatiShakti as a superior intelligence tool, emphasizing that its GIS-enabled platform will significantly reduce government expenses and enhance infrastructure planning through data-driven decision-making.

He further asserted that PM GatiShakti has become the cornerstone of India’s expanding infrastructure programs, creating a multiplier effect on the economy and contributing to the country’s status as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Goyal acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foresight in recognizing the potential of spatial technologies 20 years ago, initially implemented in Gujarat. He noted that PM Modi has broadened the scope of PM GatiShakti to encompass social infrastructure by mapping facilities such as power distribution lines, schools, and hospitals through the ‘Area Development Approach’ initiative.

He remarked that while physical infrastructure outcomes are being planned, social infrastructure planning is also being integrated to enhance the ease of living. GatiShakti is now advancing to merge the concepts of ease of doing business and ease of living.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) hosted a day-long meeting with stakeholders from central and state governments to review the platform’s performance and explore ways to further improve its utility for infrastructure planners at both levels.

