PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 2,980 crore in Agra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his Solapur rally in Maharashtra addressed a rally in Agra on Wednesday, January 9. where he launched the Gangajal project that will provide better water facilities in the city, which will benefit both, the residents as well as the tourists. Prime Minister also pioneered various civic programmes worth 2,980 crore in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, including sanitation, health and education. He also laid the foundation stone for an Integrated Command and Control Centre for the Agra Smart City project, media reports said.

Earlier in Solapur, while addressing a rally, PM inaugurated a spate of infrastructure projects. At the rally, PM Modi also spoke about the new upper caste quota Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, January 9 with 323 votes. In the wake of a major row over the Rafale fighters jet deal, PM Modi here rebuked the Opposition Congress party and accused middleman Christian Michel of lobbying for Rafale’s opponents in the deal.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Rafale deal, which was initially signed in 2015 by the then French government to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that the issue was thoroughly read the top court was satisfied with the process of the billion dollar deal.

