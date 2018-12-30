Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will launch several infrastructure projects in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. PM will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair and will release a commemorative postal stamp and a Rs 75 coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the hoisting of Tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. While hoisting the flag PM is likely to announce new names for 3 islands in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will launch several infrastructure projects including the inauguration of an industrial training institute at Arong in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. PM Modi has already arrived at Port Blair and has 7 events under his to-do list, starting with a visit to Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar.

PM Modi will lay a wreath at the memorial and light a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls. Then, Modi will meet tribal chiefs at the BJR Stadium, where he’s also expected to address a public meeting. Later in the day, PM will lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair and visit the Cellular Jail in the city and hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair.

While hoisting the flag PM is likely to announce new names for 3 islands in the region. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared a proposal to rename Havelock Island to Swaraj Dweep, Neil Island to Shaheed Dweep and Ross Island to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island.

