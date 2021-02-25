Ahead of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry today. He will launch multiple projects at a cost of Rs 12,400 crore in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry today. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for major development projects in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during his visit.

Prime Minister Modi will launch multiple projects at a cost of Rs 12,400 crore in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi will enter Puducherry at 11, where he will lay the foundation stone of the four-lane NH 45. From Sattanath Puram to Nagapattinam, this highway will be 56 km. Along with this, the foundation stone of Minor Port would also be laid under the Sagarmala scheme.

Puducherry BJP President Swaminathan said the Prime Minister would address a public meeting after that. This will be the second visit in the last three years by the Prime Minister to Puducherry. Earlier in2018, he visited the Auroville International Project in the neighboring district of Villupuram and also addressed a public gathering.

Also Read: FATF to decide Pakistan’s Grey List status today; Pak’s fate to be tested

Prime Minister Modi will commit the country to the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project at about 4 pm in Tamil Nadu. It is a lignite-based power plant with a production capacity of 1000 MW and two units with a capacity of 500 MW. The mines at Neyveli have ample reserves of lignite to fulfill the project’s lifetime requirements. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry will benefit from the energy produced from this project.

Updates Via Twitter:

NDA wants to make Puducherry the BEST. By BEST, I mean — B for business hub, E for education hub, S for spiritual hub, and T for tourism hub: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/WRdIQ1FqBK — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

A few days ago the entire nation saw a video. A helpless woman was complaining about Puducherry govt & CM neglect during cyclone & floods. One could see the pain in her eyes. One could hear the pain in her voice: PM Narendra Modi in Puducherry (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XZBDliwu2t — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

People all over India are rejecting Congress, their seats in Parliament is the lowest ever. Congress culture of feudal politics, dynasty politics, patronage politics is ending. India is young, aspirational & forward-looking: PM Modi at a BJP rally in Puducherry pic.twitter.com/Wl85cO32Q2 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Also Read: Major jolt to KP Oli, Nepal SC reinstates House of Representatives