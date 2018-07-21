A large number of BJP workers from every corner have reportedly been roped in to be a part of the rally. In order to avoid any mishap like the one that was witnessed in West Bengal during Modi's rally, all arrangements by the district administration were checked twice to make sure that the rally is conducted peacefully.

After delivering a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday during the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur to address a Kisan Kalyan Rally in Roza. During his address, Modi is likely to pave the path for a series of welfare schemes for the farmers. A large number of BJP workers from every corner have reportedly been roped in to be a part of the rally. In order to avoid any mishap like the one that was witnessed in West Bengal during Modi’s rally, all arrangements by the district administration were checked twice to make sure that the rally is conducted peacefully.

After welcoming PM Modi, Cm yogi Adityanath took to stage and lauded PM Jodi speech in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, UP CM said that the nation witnessed it he was Pappu and will remain Pappu. Lauding the efforts of PM Modi government, Yogi Adityanath said that no-confidence motion was defeated by a majority of MPs. He added that BJP-led by PM Modi will again come to power with an absolute majority and will help establish India as a superpower before the world.

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Modi’s Kisan Kalyan Rally in Shahjahanpur:

1:30 pm – PM Modi said that the priority of central government and UP government is to ensure that the hard work of the farmers of this nation is respected. This is the reason several decisions have been taken to benefit sugarcane farmers.

1:15 pm – Hitting out at the Opposition, Modi said that Opposition did nothing but shed crocodile over the problems which were faced by the farmers of the country.

1:00 pm – While speaking at the Kisan Kalyan Rally in Roza, Modi said that BJP will fulfil all the promises it made to farmers of the state.

