68th Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited inputs, suggestions from people for the next edition of Mann Ki Baat. Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by PM himself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on August 30 this month.

The Prime Minister asked people to share their inputs by writing on the NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling 1800-11-7800. The phone lines for receiving inputs have been open from August 10.

The Prime Minister tweeted asking about what people think should be discussed during Mann Ki Baat, which would take place on the 30th. He asked people to record their message by dialling 1800-11-7800, people could also write on the NaMo App or MyGov.

Also read: Pandit Jasraj’s last rites performed in New Jersey

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 26 lakh mark, death toll at 50K

Speaking at the 67th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which coincided with the 21st anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India’s land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts. He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India’s friendly endeavours.

The Prime Minister had also urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war. He also asked people to visit the website – www.gallantryawards.gov.in – saying they will get to know a lot about the braves and their valour. “When you share these with friends, they will also get inspired,” he had said.

Also read: Facebook issues statement after opposition rakes up bias theory