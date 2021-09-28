Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu created history in Tokyo Olympics-2020 She not only became the first shuttler to win two medals for India in badminton history, but also became the first female athlete to do so in an individual game. Earlier, she had won a silver medal in the Rio Olympics. Despite losing in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics, she won the bronze medal while maintaining the sheen of her talent.

PV Sindhu is continuously providing opportunities for India to be proud of, from the World Championship to the Olympics. She has made success his habit and his journey is still on. Think how precious the badminton racket that PV Sindhu will make history. Absolutely right, you really thought that racket is valuable, but now anyone can make that historical racket of PV Sindhu for a bigger purpose in the interest of the nation.

PV Sindhu returned to India after hoisting the victory flag in the Olympics and presented her racket to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift. Now that the e-auction of the gifts received by the Prime Minister has started. Sindhu’s badminton is also included in the list of items that are being auctioned. This e-auction will run from September 17 to October 7. Her fans can participate in the e-auction by simply logging on to www.pmmementos.gov.in. The base price of PV Sindhu’s racket in this auction has been kept at 80 lakhs.

Even before this, the gifts received by the Prime Minister have been auctioned. The last time such an auction took place was in the year 2019. In the last auction, the government had secured Rs 15 crore 13 lakh and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire amount was deposited in ‘Namami Gange Kosh’ to make Ganga clean and pure. This time also the auction proceeds will be given to ‘Namami Gange Kosh’.