Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 2nd most influential leader after Donald Trump on the micro-blogging site Twitter and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is not only the most followed female leader in the world but also the most followed foreign minister in the entire world as per the 2018 "Twiplomacy" study by BCW, a global communications agency.

The study analysed the activity of more than 950 Twitter accounts of heads of state and government and foreign ministers for a year, to be precise from May 2017 to May 2018, using aggregate data from Crowdtangle.com, a content discovery and social monitoring platform.

As per the study, Tweets from the US President generated 264 million interactions which includes likes and retweets over the past 12 months, while the Prime Minister Modi’s Tweet generated 52 million interactions, Pope Francis, who has more followers than Modi, generated only 22 million interactions, approximately 12 times less than the Indian PM.

Prime Minister Modi has 43.4 million followers on Twitter, Donald Trump has 53.4 million while Swaraj has 11.8 million followers.

The US President became the most followed leader in 2017 when he passed Pope Francis (@Pontifex) who is the 2nd most followed world leader with more than 47 million followers on his reportedly 9 language accounts.

As per the study, on May 18, 2018, the heads of state and government and foreign ministers of 187 countries were present on Twitter, representing 97 percent of all 193 United Nations member states.

Countries like Nicaragua, Mauritania, Laos, North Korea, Swaziland, and Turkmenistan do not have an official presence on the platform, the study has revealed.

Interestingly, Facebook has emerged as the most popular social network among the government leaders and it is where they have the biggest audience, even more than Twitter, according to the study.

