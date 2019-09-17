As PM Modi turns 69: India is celebrating PM Narendra Modi's 69th birthday today. Thousands of people have extended their warm wishes to the prime minister on Twitter. The birthday of PM Modi is also trending on Twitter. He is the third most followed politician on the micro-blogging site with 50.1 million followers.

As PM Modi turns 69: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday, a large number of netizens took to social networking platforms to extend their best wishes to the prime minister. Among the five top trends on Twitter, the first four are related to the 69th birthday of PM Modi.

Trends like #happybirthdaynarendramodi, #HappyBdayPMModi, HappyBirthdayPM, and #NarendraModiBirthday are flashing atop. While highlighting the contribution of PM Modi, thousands of netizens are praying for his good health. They hailed him for uplifting the images of India across the globe. Many recalled his contribution to the development.

PM Modi, who would start his birthday celebration by visiting his mother Heeraben today morning, arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday. His mother lives near Gujarat’s Gandhinagar area with her younger son Pankaj Modi. He is also scheduled to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Ahead of PM Modi birthday, his fan offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi. Arvind Singh had vowed to offer crown weighing 1.25 kg if BJP wins Lok Sabha elections 2019 for the second consecutive term. In Bhopal, the BJP workers cut a 69-feet long cake to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday.

As the clock ticked 12, many BJP leaders also took to social media extending their birthday wishes to PM Modi. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his message said that PM Modi has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position. He said that under the leadership of PM, India has scaled new heights. He also prayed for the prime minister’s health and long life.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal called PM a statesman, decisive leader, and an inspiration. He said that the BJP leaders are committed to achieving his vision of building a New India. Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of BJP-led by parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari celebrated PM Modi’s birthday at India Gate in the midnight.

