PM Modi Accuses Abdullahs, Muftis & Gandhis For Spreading Fear And Anarchy In J&K

While addressing a public rally at Srinagar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families, claiming they have only brought fear and chaos to Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted that the region is moving beyond their control as local youth rise to challenge their authority.

Further, Modi accused these families of viewing power as their birthright, thereby denying the people of Jammu and Kashmir their legitimate rights. He stated, “These three families believe it is their birthright to seize power by any means and exploit the people. Their political agenda has resulted in fear and anarchy, but now the youth are standing up against them.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister further criticized the Congress, National Conference (NC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for fostering division, asserting that the BJP is working to unite everyone and bridge the gap between ‘Dil’ and Delhi.

Later, he accused these families for treating Jammu & Kashmir as their fiefdom. “These families treat Jammu and Kashmir as their fiefdom, unwilling to allow others to rise in politics. They obstructed panchayat, BDC, and DDC elections to maintain their regime. The result of this selfishness was a growing disenchantment among youth toward democracy. However, things have changed; the youth now understand that their votes are powerful.”

Meanwhile, union territory Jammu & Kashmir is undergoing election in three phases. The first phase took place on September 18, with the next rounds scheduled for September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will occur on October 8.

(With Inputs From ANI)