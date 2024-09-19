Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

PM Modi Accuses Abdullahs, Muftis & Gandhis For Spreading Fear And Anarchy In J&K

While addressing a public rally at Srinagar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families, claiming they have only brought fear and chaos to Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi Accuses Abdullahs, Muftis & Gandhis For Spreading Fear And Anarchy In J&K

While addressing a public rally at Srinagar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families, claiming they have only brought fear and chaos to Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted that the region is moving beyond their control as local youth rise to challenge their authority.

Further, Modi accused these families of viewing power as their birthright, thereby denying the people of Jammu and Kashmir their legitimate rights. He stated, “These three families believe it is their birthright to seize power by any means and exploit the people. Their political agenda has resulted in fear and anarchy, but now the youth are standing up against them.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister further criticized the Congress, National Conference (NC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for fostering division, asserting that the BJP is working to unite everyone and bridge the gap between ‘Dil’ and Delhi.

Later, he accused these families for treating Jammu & Kashmir as their fiefdom. “These families treat Jammu and Kashmir as their fiefdom, unwilling to allow others to rise in politics. They obstructed panchayat, BDC, and DDC elections to maintain their regime. The result of this selfishness was a growing disenchantment among youth toward democracy. However, things have changed; the youth now understand that their votes are powerful.”

Also Read: I Won’t Let The Future of Jammu And Kashmir Get Crushed: PM Modi Promotes ‘Naya Kashmir’ At Srinagar Rally

Meanwhile, union territory Jammu & Kashmir is undergoing election in three phases. The first phase took place on September 18, with the next rounds scheduled for September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will occur on October 8.

Must Read: ‘Yesterday’s Voter Turnout Shows That People Are…’: PM Modi To Hold Rally In Srinagar And Katra

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

J&K NewsX PM Modi PM Modi Srinagar Rally

Also Read

Japanese Manufacturer Denies Involvement In Exploding Walkie-Talkies In Lebanon

Japanese Manufacturer Denies Involvement In Exploding Walkie-Talkies In Lebanon

Adani Group Donates ₹ 25 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Adani Group Donates ₹ 25 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Ukraine Destroys 42 Russian Drones Targeting The War-Torn Country

Ukraine Destroys 42 Russian Drones Targeting The War-Torn Country

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series? Know All About Their Parents

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series?...

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: First Phase Sees 58.85% Voter Turnout, Highest in 35 Years

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: First Phase Sees 58.85% Voter Turnout, Highest in 35...

Entertainment

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series? Know All About Their Parents

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series?

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox