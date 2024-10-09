Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
PM Modi Accuses Congress for Global Conspiracy to Weaken India’s Economy

During his address, Modi asserted that the Congress, is engaged in conspiracies aimed at destabilizing India.

PM Modi Accuses Congress for Global Conspiracy to Weaken India's Economy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana, marking a historic third consecutive term in power—an achievement that has never been realized by any political party in the state. Following this significant victory in the Haryana assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers, using the platform to express concerns about alleged global conspiracies targeting India’s economy, democracy, and societal fabric.

Allegations of Conspiracies Against India

During his address, Modi asserted that various national and international parties, particularly the Congress, are engaged in conspiracies aimed at destabilizing India. He stated, “For some time now, many conspiracies are being hatched against India. Many conspiracies are being hatched to weaken India’s democracy and social fabric. International conspiracies are being hatched. National parties like Congress and their allies are involved in this game. Today Haryana has given a befitting reply to every such conspiracy.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for unity among Indians to thwart these alleged plots, urging citizens to take a pledge to safeguard the nation’s path to development. He asserted, “India will not deviate from the path of development,” highlighting the importance of solidarity against external threats.

Targeting Congress:

Modi did not hold back in his critique of the Congress party, claiming that it has consistently acted against national interests. He stated, “Congress wants to weaken the country by weakening Indian society and spreading anarchy in India; that is why they are instigating different sections. They are constantly trying to ignite a fire.”

Highlighting the BJP’s support from diverse segments of society, Modi noted the party’s successful outreach to farmers and marginalized communities. He asserted, “Many attempts were made to instigate Dalits and OBCs, but this society also recognized this conspiracy and said that they are with the country, they are with the BJP.” His remarks reflect the BJP’s strategy of aligning with key voter groups, reinforcing the party’s narrative of unity and stability.

Congress’s Struggles in State Politics

Reflecting on the broader political landscape, Modi highlighted Congress’s struggles to regain power in various states, suggesting that voters have decisively rejected the party. He remarked, “Congress rarely comes back to power. It was 13 years ago that the Congress came back to power in Assam, and there are some states where the Congress has not returned to power for 60 years.” The Prime Minister emphasized that once people reject Congress, they impose “no entry” signs for the party, indicating a clear voter preference for alternatives.

Celebrating the Victory: The Symbol of Lotus

In his celebratory remarks about the recent electoral success, Modi noted that the BJP’s “kamal” (lotus) symbol has flourished across Haryana. He accused Congress of trying to incite various social groups, including Dalits, tribals, and youth, but claimed that the electorate saw through these tactics and ultimately rejected the party. “In the land of Gita, truth and development and good governance have won,” he declared, reinforcing the BJP’s message of progress and accountability.

A Remarkable Political Milestone

As he reflected on Haryana’s political history, Modi pointed out that since the state’s establishment in 1966, ten out of thirteen elections resulted in a change of government every five years. He celebrated the BJP’s achievement in being granted a third consecutive term, stating, “However, the people of Haryana have achieved something remarkable. For the first time, a government has been given the opportunity for the third consecutive time.”

This electoral victory not only underscores the BJP’s dominance in Haryana but also highlights the party’s commitment to its development agenda amidst accusations and allegations of conspiracies from opposition parties. With the BJP solidifying its position in the state, the party is poised to leverage this momentum in future electoral battles across India.

