PM Modi in Amethi: The top leadership of the BJP is in intensive campaigning mode as the country head towards Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed a rally in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s den Amethi. PM Modi launched a Kalashnikov rifles factory under a joint venture between India and Russia and also unveiled a series of development projects in power generation, education, health, and manufacturing sectors.

The NDA government was committed to Amethi’s progress and now one of the world’s most modern guns (AK-203) will be built in Amethi’s Ordinance Factory, the Prime Minister said while addressing a mammoth rally in Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister accused the Congress of letting down forces and said previous governments didn’t fulfil their demands. The Congress was responsible for the delay in procurement of Rafale fighter jets from France as they sat on the deal for years, he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said some people have the habit of forgetting the public after getting votes. They want to keep the poor in poverty and this government was giving strength to the poor to bring them out of poverty, he added.

‘मेड इन अमेठी’ AK-203 राइफलों से आतंकियों और नक्सलियों के साथ होने वाली मुठभेड़ों में हमारे सैनिकों को निश्चित रूप से बहुत बढ़त मिलने वाली है। ये फैक्ट्री अमेठी के नौजवानों के लिए रोज़गार के नए अवसर भी ला रही है और देश के विकास और सुरक्षा लिए भी एक नया रास्ता खोल रही है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 3, 2019

BJP leader Smriti Irani attacked Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress scion did nothing for Amethi’s development as a parliamentarian in last 15 years. Nirmala Sitharaman said PM Modi’s efforts have begun to bear fruit and now AK-203 modern rifles will be made at Korwa.

