Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat, his radio programme. He spoke to people on various topics like how significant storytelling and folklore are in the Indian culture, farmers, Atmanirbhar Bharat, etc. Mann Ki Baat was broadcasted on All India Radio and Doordarshan Network.

Prime Minister began his address by talking about the significance of folklore and storytelling in the Indian culture. He spoke to several storytellers from across India. He said that the history of stories was as ancient as the human civilization itself.

Highlighting the vital role that stories play in the Indian culture, PM said, “where there is a soul, there is a story”. He went on to say that there has been a rich tradition of storytelling in India. He said Indians were proud to be denizens of land that nurtured the tradition of Hitopadesha & Panch Tantra.

As India is close to celebrating its 75 years of independence, PM urged the storytellers to include inspirational stories from the period of British rule especially those between 1857 & 1947. He said that the new generation can be introduced to them through stories.

Prime Minister said that four years ago, approximately this time, the world saw the endurance, fearlessness and valour of Indian soldiers during the surgical strike, brave Indian soldiers had just one mission and goal and that was to protect the glory and honour of mother India at any cost.

He said that the Indian agricultural sector has shown its strength during Corvid-19 crisis. He called the farming sector, farmers, villages as the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He said, “If they are strong, then the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat would also be strong.

Addressing the Coronavirus pandemic, PM said that Covid-19 period had served in nurturing bonding within family members, bringing them even closer. He warned the citizens against being careless with the pandemic, he asked them not to go out without wearing a mask and follow Do Gaj Ki Doori. He said, “Jab Tak Dawai Nahi Tab Tak Koi Dhilai Nahi.”

Speaking further, PM Modi said that some of the farmers he spoke to were troubled by the mandis earlier. He lauded the farm bills that have recently been passed in the houses of Parliament. PM had earlier also reiterated his assurance about farm bills being in the favour of farmers.

PM had earlier asked countrymen to send in their suggestions for topics of discussion for today’s episode of Mann Ki Baat through the Namo App, mygovindia website or by simply making a phone call at 1800-11-7800.

In the previous Mann Ki Baat episode that aired on August 30, 2020, PM Modi made a pitch for promoting and growing India’s toy industry and gave the slogan ‘team up for toys’. He said that India can become a hub of toy production for the entire world. He also stated that the month of September would be observed as Nutrition Month across India.

Recently, the Parliament also passed the farm bills, farmers across some states are protesting against the bills. On Saturday night, NDA’s oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit BJP-led NDA as they had been urging the centre to withdraw the Farm Bills.

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by the Prime Minister himself. Prime Minister directly connects and interacts with the countrymen during this programme. Today’s episode would be the 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

