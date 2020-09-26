Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a powerful pitch at the United Nations General Assembly’s 75th session. Prime Minister Modi was listed as the first speaker in Saturday’s forenoon and his speech commenced at 6.30 p.m. Prime Minister Modi started by saying that India was proud of the fact that it was one of the Founding Members of the United Nations.

He said that on this memorable moment, he had come to the global platform to express the feelings of 1.3 billion Indians. He said that if an objective assessment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years was to be made, several stellar achievements would be listed but at the same time, there were also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations.

Addressing UNGA, PM said that over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world had been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. He asked that where was the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic. Prime Minister Modi said that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the completion of the UN reforms process. Calling reforms in the responses, processes, and in very character of the UN as the need of the hour, PM Modi said that the faith & respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion Indians was unparalleled.

Prime Minister went on to say that Indians were concerned if this reform-process would ever be logically concluded. Questioning uncertainty, the Prime Minister asked that for how long will India have to wait to be a part of the UN decision-making structures.

Prime Minister Modi said that India was never a threat to the world when it was strong and it was never a burden to the world while it was weak. He reiterated and raised the question asking how long will India actually have to wait when the transformational developments happening here influence a large part of the world.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of Indian armed forces, PM said that in the course of maintaining peace, India had lost maximum soldiers. He further said that looking at India’s contribution to the UN, Indians aspire country’s expanded role at the UN.

PM Modi further spoke about India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Act East Policy, as well as idea of security & growth for all in the region, views towards the Indo Pacific region and said that India had always worked for the interests of mankind and not driven by its own self-interests. PM maintained during his speech that India’s friendship with any country is not directed against any third country.

Addressing the ongoing pandemic, he said that India’s pharmaceutical industry extended medical aid to over 150 countries. He stated his assurance to the world and said that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. He said at the UNGA that 2 vaccines in India are moving into their 3rd stage of trials.

PM said that even during the times of a pandemic, India vowed to become Self-Reliant, which would act as a force multiplier for the global economy.

Prime Minister said that from January 2021, India will also fulfil its responsibility as Security Council’s non-permanent member. He said that India will always raise its voice against the enemies of humanity, the human race and human values which include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering as India will always speak in the favour of peace, security and prosperity.

PM Modi said that India making essential reforms to secure the rights of transgenders. Talking about women empowerment, he said that Indian women, today, are the biggest beneficiaries of the world’s largest micro-financing scheme. He also mentioned that India provides women with maternity leave of 26 weeks.

Earlier, sources suggested that the Prime Minister’s speech would address cross border terrorism and the need to strengthen global action to counter-terrorism.

In the backdrop of ongoing coronavirus crisis, the UNGA is being held virtually this year. Prime Minister’s pre-recorded speech will be played out in New York, almost all other world leaders also submitted their pre-recorded video speeches.

In the beginning of this month, India’s UN Ambassador, TS Tirumurti had maintained that Prime Minister’s address to the UN and the vision he outlines would be truly significant, especially on the eve of India’s entering the UN Security Council.

75th United Nations General Assembly’s theme is- ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.’

