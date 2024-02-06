PM Modi Addresses Viksit Bharat- Viksit Goa Programme, Unveils Projects Worth Over Rs 1330 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047’ program, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects totaling over Rs 1330 crore. Among these, he inaugurated the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa, which boasts numerous facilities including tutorial, departmental, seminar, and administrative complexes, along with hostels, a health center, staff quarters, and sports amenities to cater to the needs of students, faculty, and staff. Additionally, he dedicated the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports, which will offer 28 specialized courses aimed at promoting watersports and water rescue activities for both the public and the armed forces. The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa, designed for the scientific treatment of wet and dry waste, complemented by a 500 KW solar power plant. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for a Passenger Ropeway connecting Panaji and Reis Magos, along with associated tourism activities, and for a 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant in South Goa. As part of the event, he distributed appointment orders to 1930 new government recruits through Rozgar Mela and provided sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.