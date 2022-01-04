Reiterating BJP-led Centre’s commitment to the development of Northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the new projects are proof of the ‘double-engine’ government efforts in this direction. After inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several developmental projects here today, PM Modi said, “New development projects in the pipeline have proved that the ‘double-engine’ government is dedicated to shifting its focus from ‘Don’t look east’ to ‘Act-East’.” Further, talking about how the improved road infrastructure would help the state, the Prime Minister said, “When we used to talk about exports, only a few cities and states used to come to mind, but with the Integrated Cargo Terminal, even our Manipur will become a new hub of exports and contribute to our dream of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

PM Modi also said that the seamless connectivity to remote regions and villages in the Northeast will slowly boost the local economy and tourism opportunities and empower the youth of the region. “We are encouraging local tourism opportunities in the state like the ‘Hill to Valley’ campaigns. This is transforming the reputation of the state from ‘Locked State to International State’,” he said.

Lauding the “daughters of Manipur”, PM Modi said that they have been making a mark globally. “Now the whole nation takes inspiration from our sports stars of the North East; Be it Commonwealth Games or Olympics, our daughters are embodying the new spirit of New India,” he said. Pressing on the government’s commitment to reduce India’s import dependency on edible oil, PM Modi said, “The Palm Oil mission is worth Rs 11,000 core and will enable farmers in the Northeast to become Aatma Nirbhar and reduce dependence on imports.”

The Prime Minister also informed that Mount Harriet in Andaman has been named Mount Manipur as a tribute to the freedom fighters. PM Modi inaugurated 13 projects worth over Rs 1,850 crores and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore; spanning across sectors such as Road Infrastructure, Drinking Water Supply, Health, Urban Development, IT and more. He also laid the foundation stone of construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore, with a cumulative length of more than 110 km.

Known for dressing according to the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced Manipur culture by sporting a unique traditional headgear associated with Meitei culture, on Tuesday. From the Punjabi pagadi to the Assamese japi, PM Modi is known for sporting different traditional headgears as he tours across the nation for several events. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister reached Imphal to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects in the capital city of Manipur. As a token of respect, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh felicitated PM Modi with a traditional white coloured Meitei headgear with saffron-coloured embroidery, along with a matching shawl.

The unique block-print shawl added colour to the Prime Minister’s tan coloured outfit. His headgear also had a golden brooch.